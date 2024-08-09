74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after brandishing firearm during argument

Related Story

NAPOLEONVILLE - A man was arrested after he allegedly brandished a gun during an argument Tuesday evening. 

Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to Gold Street when they found the complainant, who said she and the suspect, 32-year-old Rendell King, were in an argument when King showed a handgun. 

Deputies searched King and found the aforementioned handgun as well as marijuana and oxycodone. 

King was arrested for aggravated assault and various drug charges. 

News
Man arrested after brandishing firearm during argument
Man arrested after brandishing firearm during argument
NAPOLEONVILLE - A man was arrested after he allegedly brandished a gun during an argument Tuesday evening. Deputies with... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 07 2024 Aug 7, 2024 Wednesday, August 07, 2024 9:32:00 AM CDT August 07, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days