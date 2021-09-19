Man arrested accused of injuring prominent realtor in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE- Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested 60-year-old Timothy Cockerham late Sunday after his wife, who is a prominent realtor, was found unconscious in a pool of blood in the driveway of their upscale subdivision.

A neighbor in the Prairie Oaks subdivision off Highway 73 found the woman in her driveway around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. Initially, when investigators showed up they didn't know what they had on their hands because the woman was not talking. She was taken to Our Lady of the Lake where she is listed in critical condition.

As detectives began trying to piece together what happened, they discovered the woman and Cockerham got into an altercation sometime around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. That's when things escalated to the driveway and surveillance video in the neighborhood showed him taking off with his wife near the truck. She was hit by the truck and was left with a gash to the head.

"Fortunately, her home and homes in the area had good video surveillance, and we were able to determine that apparently," Colonel Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. "She's not able to give much of an interview at this point, but there was a domesitc disturbance between her and her spouse."

Neighbors in the area were stunned, and said the woman is the kind of person everyone would want as a neighbor. She takes pride in her home, subdivison and everyone she encounters.

"We hope to come together, and continue to pray for her, and show our hospitality," one neighbor said. "Maybe bring her food, and take care of whatever needs she may have."

Cockerham was charged with aggravated second degree battery and hit and run. He posted a $75,000 bond.

The sheriff's office says the case is still under investigation and more charges may be pending.