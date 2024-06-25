Man allegedly stole car crash victim's wallet after wreck

81°
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies charged a man for theft after he allegedly stole a wallet from a crash scene.
Brandon Miller, 28, was arrested this week after he allegedly stole the property from a crash scene on Tuesday. After the theft, the sheriff's office says Miller used the victim's credit card at a store.
Investigators were able to identify Miller as the thief and tracked him down to the Livingston Parish Detention Center, where he was booked on unrelated charges. He remains in LPDC with additional charges for theft & identify theft.
The investigation is ongoing.
