52°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of using social media to solicit minors arrested by Livingston Parish deputies
Related Story
LIVINGSTON — A man was arrested by Livingston Parish deputies for using social media to solicit minors.
Marcus Davis, 33, was arrested on one count each of indecent behavior with juvenile and computer-aided solicitation after an investigation by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force deputies in October.
According to arrest records, Davis was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Oct. 17.
Davis' bond is set at $200,000.
News
LIVINGSTON — A man was arrested by Livingston Parish deputies for using social media to solicit minors. Marcus Davis,... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sorrento man arrested for possession, distribution of child porn
-
Two arrested after allegedly throwing chairs at apartment, beating man with handgun
-
Zachary police make arrest in carjacking, attempted murder
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday