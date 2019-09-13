76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused of taking school buses on late-night joyride now in custody

Related Story

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities arrested an individual who commandeered two school buses and took them for a casual drive around town.

The buses were taken sometime Tuesday night from Magnolia Beach Road in Denham Springs. The sheriff's office identified the suspect as 30-year-old Zachary Anderson.

An interior camera aboard one of the buses captured Anderson driving the vehicle for a few minutes before grinding to a halt and hopping out as if nothing ever happened.

Anderson allegedly drove the school bus around for some time before returning it to its original location and hopping on a second bus. That second vehicle was found outside the Broadway shopping center, just a few miles away, the next morning. Investigators said alcohol was found inside the bus.

The sheriff's office confirmed that Anderson had been arrested. Records show he was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. 

News
WATCH: Nonchalant thief takes school buses on...
WATCH: Nonchalant thief takes school buses on late-night joyride through Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities arrested an individual who commandeered two school buses and took them for a casual drive around... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 12:29:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days