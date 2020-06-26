Man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death

BATON ROUGE - Police said a man called and reported he stabbed his girlfriend inside a Jefferson Highway apartment early Saturday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Kinnedy Smith, 21, was found at an apartment complex around 6 a.m. She was pronounced dead on the scene when authorities arrived due to multiple stab wounds.

The boyfriend, Connor Regan, 27, who is the only suspect, injured himself during the stabbing, police said.

Regan was apprehended by Louisiana State Police in the Crowley area. Police said he was fleeing to Texas when arrested.

The suspect was transported to a hospital to treat his wound but has since then been released.

Officials say the 27-year-old suspect has been transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

He is charged with 2nd degree-murder.