Man accused of burglarizing Hammond home arrested

HAMMOND — Hammond Police officers have identified and arrested a suspect of a burglary that took place Saturday night.

The Hammond Police Department said 28-year-old Roger Lefort broke into a home on Pecan Street and stole a few items before the owner saw him and he ran away. 

Lefort was found at Channell Shopping Center where he was transported to the Hammond City Jail and booked for home invasion, resisting arrest violently and two counts of schedule II narcotics.  

Monday, November 18 2024

