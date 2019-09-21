Man abducted teen in MS, found 330 miles away in Gonzales

77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
GONZALES – Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 23-year-old man who authorities said met a 13-year-old girl from Mississippi and let the young girl runaway to his home in Ascension Parish.

Ronald Joseph Latiolais was booked into jail on indecent behavior with juveniles charges.

Investigators said Latiolais met the teenager from Aberdeen, MS, and was found with her Friday 330 miles away - at his home.

Latiolais is expected to face charges in Mississippi, too.

The local sheriff in Mississippi told reporters there, Latiolais removed the girl from her home by cutting a window screen.

Latiolais met the young girl over the internet, authorities said. 

5 months ago Monday, April 22 2019 Apr 22, 2019 Monday, April 22, 2019 11:27:00 AM CDT April 22, 2019

