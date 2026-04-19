Man, 37, faces mandatory life term after jury convicts him of raping child under age 13

BATON ROUGE — A jury on Friday convicted a 37-year-old man on first-degree rape and other charges stemming from a series of assaults on a girl younger than age 13, prosecutors said.

District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Willie Burt Johnson faces a mandatory life term on the rape charge, and that Johnson faces 25-99 years for sexual battery of a child under 13 and 2-25 years for indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13.

"We are very happy this young courageous survivor had her day in court and received the justice she deserved," Moore's office said. "We are also very proud of the efforts of the assistant district attorneys and their trial team which included K-9, Klancey, our office's facility dog who assisted during this trial."

Johnson was arrested in 2022.