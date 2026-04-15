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Man, 19, charged in rape of girl, 16

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BATON ROUGE — A 19-year-old wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department for the alleged rape of a 16-year-old was arrested on Monday.

According to officers, Sean Patrick St. Cyr met the teen girl over Snapchat on Feb. 28 before driving the teen from her home in another parish to his apartment at the Lake Towers apartment complex in downtown Baton Rouge on March 1. 

An arrest warrant said St. Cyr allegedly raped the girl before kicking her out of his apartment. A food delivery driver drove her back to her home. 

On March 1, West Feliciana Parish sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a runaway juvenile. The 16-year-old girl left a note that she had left with St. Cyr, with her returning to the residence hours later, under the influence of marijuana, according to an arrest warrant. 

The teen was transported to the Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, where an examiner said she had injuries consistent with sexual assault. 

St. Cyr was arrested on third-degree rape, misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile charges.

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19-year-old arrested after allegedly raping 16-year-old at...
19-year-old arrested after allegedly raping 16-year-old at Baton Rouge apartment complex
BATON ROUGE — A 19-year-old wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department for the alleged rape of a 16-year-old was... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 13 2026 Apr 13, 2026 Monday, April 13, 2026 1:10:00 PM CDT April 13, 2026

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