Mamou Mardi Gras 2015

BATON ROUGE - From New Orleans to Mamou, Mardi Gras celebrations are underway despite cold, wet weather.

Revelers were up early this morning in New Orleans, getting the grills going and picking out prime spots along the parade route. The Krewes of Zulu, Rex, Elks Orleans and Crescent City all roll today in Uptown. News 2's Rebecca Buchanan and Rob Kreiger were down in New Orleans this morning getting ready for the party.

The final day of Carnival isn't just being celebrated in New Orleans. Fat Tuesday is celebrated a lot differently in the Evangeline Parish town of Mamou. Cajun cowboys began gathering before sun-up this morning for the Courir de Mardi Gras. The annual run begins at 8:30 a.m. They'll return for food, fun and dancing at 4:00 p.m.

You can also head west to Lafayette for more Mardi Gras traditions. The family-friendly Fat Tuesday begins with the St. Gabriel's Parade at 10 a.m., followed by the Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade and Independent Parade.

While New Orleans boasts the state's oldest Mardi Gras celebration, the second oldest is in nearby New Roads. The False River town is expected to be packed revelers trying to catch beads at two parades. The Community Center Parade rolls at 11 a.m. The Lion Club Parade follows. If you can't make it to the New Roads parades, you can watch them live on our sister station, WBTR (Cox Channel 19).

Visit our 2une In Page for more sights and sounds from local Fat Tuesday celebrations. Check out our Mardi Gras Guide for today's full parade schedule.

