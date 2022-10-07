Latest Weather Blog
'Majority' of COVID restrictions eased, including for bars and restaurants; See latest here
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana will take the closest step toward normal in more than a year Wednesday when the state allows bars to resume near-regular operations, although with strict suggestions.
Click here for the latest on coronavirus in Louisiana.
Read Tuesday's full, revised phase 3 order here
"Today marks a big step forward," the governor said.
Wednesday, the state will remove the pandemic-forced limitations on when bars and restaurants can serve alcohol, defaulting to local laws. In many places, alcohol sales end at 2 a.m. most days.
Bars had been forced to close at 11 p.m. statewide in previous executive orders.
A ban on people under 21 entering a bar will remain. Bars are also restricted to what the state mandated "socially distanced seated service."
Salons and beauty shops, gyms and fitness centers, malls and casinos also will not have capacity limits, though social distancing must remain.
The mask mandate remains in place everywhere, the governor said.
Businesses and venues that host larger gatherings, like receptions halls, will remain capped at 50 percent of capacity, with a maximum gathering size of not more than 500 people indoors and strict social distancing. Outdoor events will be capped at 50 percent capacity and social distancing is also required. Some events may require prior approval by the State Fire Marshal. Businesses should visit OpenSafely.La.gov for more information.
Indoor and outdoor sporting events will be limited to 50 percent capacity, with social distancing.
The state reinforced: Masks are required under all circumstances.
The latest health order is in place until April 28.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Despite contentious meeting Thursday night, EBR school board won't endorse investigation into...
-
Movie crew set to film for 'The Mascot' with Mike the Tiger...
-
Amid push for new stormwater fee, some frustrated EBR homeowners say it's...
-
Mayor proposing new fee to fund drainage plan; find out how much...
-
Deputies looking for band of car burglars accused of targeting upscale Denham...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League