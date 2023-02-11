47°
Madison Prep on the path to another state title with dynamic duo guards
BATON ROUGE - Madison Prep is trying to repeat as state champions. They're off to a good start, thanks in part to a talented pair of guards who had a connection long before wearing the blue and gold.
Josh Smith and Jayce Depron have a special bond, starting their friendship on the court back when they were in middle school.
"They're like brothers," head coach Jeff Jones said. "They've always been seamless since the time they've been together."
