47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Madison Prep on the path to another state title with dynamic duo guards

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Madison Prep is trying to repeat as state champions. They're off to a good start, thanks in part to a talented pair of guards who had a connection long before wearing the blue and gold.

Josh Smith and Jayce Depron have a special bond, starting their friendship on the court back when they were in middle school.

"They're like brothers," head coach Jeff Jones said. "They've always been seamless since the time they've been together."

News
Madison Prep on the path to another...
Madison Prep on the path to another state title with dynamic duo guards
BATON ROUGE - Madison Prep is trying to repeat as state champions. They're off to a good start, thanks in... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 09 2023 Feb 9, 2023 Thursday, February 09, 2023 8:50:00 PM CST February 09, 2023

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days