LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed

Related Story

LSU women's hoops will be faced with maybe not their toughest task of the season in the tournament second round in Michigan but it definitely will be their tallest. The Wolverines feature seven players that are 6'2 or taller. While Michigan has the height, LSU has the quickness.

"The difference is we have maybe a little bit more speed..they have more height.. it's just going to be a grind and I don't think it's just gonna be entertaining where you're gonna see 100 to 120 [points]it's gonna be two teams getting after it," said Kim Mulkey in Saturday's meeting with the media.

#3 seed LSU faces the #6 seed Wolverines Sunday at 6:30 inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

1 day ago Saturday, March 18 2023 Mar 18, 2023 Saturday, March 18, 2023 7:31:00 PM CDT March 18, 2023

