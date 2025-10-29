57°
LSU will face Alabama under the lights in Tuscaloosa on WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - The SEC announced Monday morning that LSU’s showdown at Alabama is set for a Saturday night kickoff on November 8.
The Tigers will have a bye week this Saturday after a 49-25 loss to Texas A&M, a game that led to the dismissal of head coach Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan.
Alabama will also have an open date this weekend after their recent 29-22 comeback victory on the road against South Carolina.
