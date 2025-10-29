57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU will face Alabama under the lights in Tuscaloosa on WBRZ

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - The SEC announced Monday morning that LSU’s showdown at Alabama is set for a Saturday night kickoff on November 8.

The Tigers will have a bye week this Saturday after a 49-25 loss to Texas A&M, a game that led to the dismissal of head coach Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan.

Alabama will also have an open date this weekend after their recent 29-22 comeback victory on the road against South Carolina.

LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson will face his first test of the season when the Tigers take on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at 6:30 p.m. on November 8, live on WBRZ.

News
LSU will face Alabama under the lights...
LSU will face Alabama under the lights in Tuscaloosa on WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - The SEC announced Monday morning that LSU’s showdown at Alabama is set for a Saturday night kickoff... More >>
1 day ago Monday, October 27 2025 Oct 27, 2025 Monday, October 27, 2025 1:11:00 PM CDT October 27, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days