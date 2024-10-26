Latest Weather Blog
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton was a full participant at Thursday's practice, questionable for Saturday
BATON ROUGE - As LSU prepares to take on Texas A&M this weekend in College Station, their injury report is growing longer.
Wide receiver Chris Hilton has been on every report this season and has not suited up for the Tigers yet.
Hilton has been recovering from a bone bruise and head coach Brian Kelly described the injury as uncommon and the recovery process has taken longer than expected.
Hilton was listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Aggies, but Brian Kelly said Thursday that Hilton was a full participant at practice.
That's good news and seems to be a step forward from Hilton's limitations throughout the season.
Fellow wide receiver CJ Daniels was downgraded from probable to questionable on the injury report, so getting Hilton back could give LSU an edge.
No. 8 LSU will face No. 14 Texas A&M Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Kyle Field. The game will be broadcasted on WBRZ.
