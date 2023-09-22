LSU Vet School releases rehabilitated bald eagle after two weeks in wildlife hospital

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - A bald eagle hatched this spring in a New Orleans suburb was released Tuesday in the same neighborhood after two weeks in Louisiana State University's Wildlife Hospital.

Dozens of neighbors who've watched over the eagle family cheered as the mottled brown bird hopped out of the cage in which it had traveled from Baton Rouge and launched itself into the air.

It sat for several minutes on the roof of a house in the shadow of its nest while a pair of mockingbirds dive-bombed it. Then it flew off.

The eaglet had been taken to the LSU veterinary school's Wildlife Hospital on May 11 by Elaine Jacobsen. It had been found walking in a nearby street, and barely able to fly.