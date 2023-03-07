Latest Weather Blog
LSU to face Kansas State in Texas Bowl
Related Story
LSU (6-6) will play in a bowl game for the 21st time in 22 years as the Tigers have been selected to face Kansas State (7-5) in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, the Southeastern Conference announced on Sunday.
The Texas Bowl will be held January 4th with an 8 PM CST kickoff at the home of the NFL's Houston Texans, NRG Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
“Our football team fought hard down the stretch of the regular season to qualify for bowl competition, and we are proud they will be able to extend their season at the Texas Bowl,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “We know our fans will be excited to see the Tigers back in NRG Stadium, and our players will be eager to take the field for a primetime matchup on national television.”
LSU will appear in the Texas Bowl for the second time as the Tigers beat Texas Tech, 56-27, in its other appearance in 2015. Overall, LSU has played in 52 bowl games, which includes a pair of games in the College Football Playoffs in 2019, and has an overall mark of 28-23-1 in postseason games.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Search for missing man attracts national attention; causes concerns about safety in...
-
EBR traffic light synchronization showing steady progress; expected to be complete by...
-
In rare interview, sitting judge discusses 'failure' of suspects getting multiple bonds...
-
Body of missing Georgia man found in Baton Rouge Monday morning
-
Aftermath of fiery crash on Florida Boulevard
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs