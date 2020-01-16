Latest Weather Blog
LSU Tiger fans celebrate with Championship gear & a parade at LSU
NEW ORLEANS - Well before the LSU Tiger's brought home the big win by defeating Clemson in the National Championship, stores like Academy Sports and Outdoors were prepared to help fans celebrate.
In a creative marketing technique, on the Friday before the game, the store announced it had received a large shipment of boxes containing mysterious championship products. Store representatives said the specific contents of the boxes would remain unknown until Monday night.
Only after LSU won would Academy open the boxes and distribute product to fans.
Fans are now enjoying an abundance of 'mysterious' items that include National Championship t-shirts, lanyards, koozies, decals, pennants, car flags, and hats.
After the game, Academy said its stores would remain open until the product was sold out or the last customer is served.
