LSU: Teammates say "New Guy Spark" surrounding Joe Burrow is gone

"Once they get here and they show us they want to be a part of our family, we just accept them and lets roll," said linebacker Devin White. "Everybody got to compete. They are not giving him anything. At the end of the day he has to compete for whatever he wants. Long as he has the mindset that these are my brothers and I'm here to compete with them, we'll be just fine."

"He has a great arm. He's very accurate. He's also a great leader," said wide receiver Jonathan Giles. "He's there 30 minutes before workouts. Getting in extra work and he stays about 2 hours after just working on his footwork and fundamentals, so he's a tremendous leader."

As the quarterback competition continues, Coach Orgeron continues to say the job will be won during camp as coaches continue to evaluate.

As for the teammates that will line up with the starter week one, they say that they'll be able to recognize the guy even before the decision makers in the coaching room.

