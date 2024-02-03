LSU superfan Colton Moore gifted tickets to national championship game

NEW ORLEANS - A young Alabama boy who stole the hearts of LSU fans this past year is the heading to the biggest game in recent Tiger history.

Colton Moore, the 9-year-old superfan from Alabama has been going against the grain with his loyalty to LSU for years. And for the second time this season, he'll be in the stands cheering on the purple and gold.

Jennifer Moore posted a picture on Facebook showing an excited Colton grinning from ear to ear after learning he would be attending the big game in New Orleans.

Jennifer says a woman named Kristie Riche Allen made it possible.

It's been quite the season for both the Tigers and Colton. Colton, who's diagnosed with Spina Bifida, lived out his dream early on in the season by meeting Coach O right before rooting on the Tigers during their win over Utah State at Tiger Stadium.

LSU will take on Clemson in the championship at the Superdome on Jan. 13. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. local time.