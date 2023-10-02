LSU students working on Library of Congress project to share Veteran's stories

BATON ROUGE- On Saturday, there were dozens of hand-written letters and photos showcasing Veteran's memories from different eras inside Hill Memorial Library at LSU.

"Days like today are an opportunity for people to get their hands on materials and get a feel of what it's like to be in service, and maybe get in touch with a Veteran to donate their materials," director Jen Cramer said.

Students at LSU are working on a local version of the Veteran's History Project—a plan by the Library of Congress to share more Veteran's stories.

"It was started by Congress in 2000 to have individuals from around the country interview and gather first-person stories of veterans in their lives and communities so we would all understand the service and sacrifice," Monica Mohindra, the director of the Veteran's History Project, said.

Overall there are more than 100,000 collections, each telling a different veterans story housed at the Library of Congress and online. Mohindra continues to partner with LSU to get more people involved.

"We have collections spanning from WWII through more recent conflicts, the broad spectrum of service both in terms of duty, geographical background and ethnic and cultural background," Mohindra said.

