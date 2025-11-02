LSU STUDENTS REACT TO FIRINGS AWH

BATON ROUGE - It's been a whirlwind of a week for Louisiana State University students, and WBRZ had the chance to speak with them about the sudden leadership changes.

"Brian Kelly, obviously, that decision was resoundingly supported," LSU student Ross Abboud said.

But for Athletic Director Scott Woodward?

"He's hired two national championship coaches. He has three national championship rings in his three years here. It's not exactly a fireable offense for one coach that didn't pan out," Abboud said.

Some students say these changes are a good thing.

"I heard what my folks and my mom said. A lot of shakedown is going on. But change is needed in order to make progress," LSU student Brandon Howard said.

Even the Governor chimed in. Just hours after Governor Jeff Landry shared his thoughts on television, saying it would be up to the Board of Supervisors to fire Woodward, Woodward is out.

Some students we spoke with say they aren't surprised by the involvement.

"Governor Landry is gonna be Governor Landry. I mean, even last season, bringing a tiger back for the Alabama game. I think it's different because obviously LSU doesn't have a President so those conversations go directly to him. But I think he's just his own person. He's gonna say whatever he wants to say and do whatever he wants to do," LSU student Kiersten Simshauser said.

The timeline on when LSU's Football team will be fully-staffed again is still up in the air.