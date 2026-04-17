82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU students host organ donation awareness week with Greek life competition

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — LSU students are raising organ donation awareness this week through events including a Greek life banner competition and a "Pie a Professor" event at Free Speech Alley.

Magnolia Media, a student-led PR team, is leading the effort.

"Our goal is to promote awareness surrounding this, create positive talk and engage in conversations, and just overall make it a fun and exciting thing for students around LSU," said Madeline Erickson with Magnolia Media.

Students also held a "Walk for Life" along Sorority Row on West Lakeshore Drive.

News
LSU students host organ donation awareness week...
LSU students host organ donation awareness week with Greek life competition
BATON ROUGE — LSU students are raising organ donation awareness this week through events including a Greek life banner competition... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 15 2026 Apr 15, 2026 Wednesday, April 15, 2026 6:21:00 PM CDT April 15, 2026

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days