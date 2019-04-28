LSU students begin semester after flood

BATON ROUGE – LSU students returned to campus on Monday and students have been sharing their experiences about last week's flood. Neighborhoods not too far from campus have been left in destruction.

LSU Freshman Nick Danna is constantly remembering that.



"My brother Taylor, he pretty much got three feet of water in his house," Danna said.

Danna is starting his first year at LSU and says that helping people has to be put off for his studies which is not an easy thing for him to do.

"It definitely doesn't ease in my mind because I want to be helping people but I can't at the same time because I have this going on," Danna said.

Along with catching up since the last semester, students shared their stories and experiences with each other.

"People keep bringing it up. It's affected so many people like so fast, some people even mention it was the equivalent to the flooding of Katrina," Madeline Roth, LSU junior, said.

"It was so sudden and out of the blue, people don't realize how many people it affected," Roth said.

Roth said she has been following the news closely and says her sorority couldn't just watch.

"I did donate some money, me along with most of my sorority tried to raise money for our house mom, all our maintenance people and people working in the kitchen because most of them had their houses flooded," Roth said.

Some events had to be rescheduled due to the flooding. Roth admits that the campus has a different feel this time around, but says it will eventually get better.