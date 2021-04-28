LSU students anticipate opening of new Matherne's location

BATON ROUGE - Matherne’s grocery store has a new home right in the heart of Tiger Country. The new market will soon open its doors, which will be convenient not only on gameday, but for LSU students anytime.

As the shelves are being stocked, the owners of Matherne's are seeing opportunities and cash.

“Its been a long time since there has been a market on campus within walking distance, especially for those who do not have vehicles,” said store co-owner Tony Matherne.

Marcy Waters is a sophomore at LSU. Today she applied for a cashier position at the LSU location.

“I life guarded and I really didn't want to do that again, it was kind of boring so just a more fast pace job is exciting,” Waters said.

Before the development of Matherne's, LSU Sophomore Drake Roethele had to travel to another shopping center located all the way on Burbank. He says making a simple trip to the store can be frustrating.

“You know how bad Baton Rouge traffic can be, the commute used to be about 15 to 20 minutes, and now it's easier to just walk here and walk back,” said Roethele.

Both students are also anticipating the benefits of having healthier food options.

“You're here for so long that eventually you start eating the same thing over and over, so this will provide some variety,” Roethele said.

They say the food at LSU can get boring.

“I mean, the food there is good, but I just prefer to cook my own food, I think it tastes better,” said Waters.

Marcy says she would often eat fast food, which can be very expensive.

“It will save money, I'm super excited about that, and my parents are too,” said Waters.