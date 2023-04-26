Latest Weather Blog
LSU student injured in shooting on campus Sunday night
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Two LSU students who were involved in a shooting near a campus residential hall Sunday night have been arrested.
The shooting happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. outside of the Nicholson Gateway apartments near the corner of Nicholson Drive and West Chimes Street.
That night, police said one person was injured and taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. The school clarified on Monday the injured person was an LSU student with non-life-threatening injuries.
On Tuesday, the university said the injured student, Marvin Young, had been released from the hospital and arrested for obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm with drugs and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
LSU student Germaine Braden, from Shreveport, was also arrested for illegal discharge of a weapon and obstruction of justice.
No more information was immediately available.
