LSU student injured in shooting on campus Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - Two LSU students who were involved in a shooting near a campus residential hall Sunday night have been arrested.

The shooting happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. outside of the Nicholson Gateway apartments near the corner of Nicholson Drive and West Chimes Street.

That night, police said one person was injured and taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. The school clarified on Monday the injured person was an LSU student with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, the university said the injured student, Marvin Young, had been released from the hospital and arrested for obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm with drugs and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

LSU student Germaine Braden, from Shreveport, was also arrested for illegal discharge of a weapon and obstruction of justice.

No more information was immediately available.