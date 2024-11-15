Latest Weather Blog
LSU student arrested for threatening to kill governor on social media
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — An LSU student was arrested for threatening to kill Gov. Jeff Landry on social media, arrest records show.
Jackson Pemberton, 21, was arrested Tuesday at a Burbank Drive apartment complex after posting a message that read "I am going to kill you @JeffLandry" on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Pemberton said they were upset about the governor's decision to bring a live tiger into Tiger Stadium during the Alabama game over the weekend. Pemberton added that the post was made as a joke and was not intended as a credible threat to the governor.
Pemberton was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and bond has not been set yet.
LSU issued a statement saying they are aware of the arrest and that they take "any behavior that threatens that safety of individuals of [their] community very seriously."
Related Images
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sorrento man arrested for possession, distribution of child porn
-
Two arrested after allegedly throwing chairs at apartment, beating man with handgun
-
Zachary police make arrest in carjacking, attempted murder
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday