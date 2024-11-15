50°
LSU student arrested for threatening to kill governor on social media

BATON ROUGE — An LSU student was arrested for threatening to kill Gov. Jeff Landry on social media, arrest records show.

Jackson Pemberton, 21, was arrested Tuesday at a Burbank Drive apartment complex after posting a message that read "I am going to kill you @JeffLandry" on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Pemberton said they were upset about the governor's decision to bring a live tiger into Tiger Stadium during the Alabama game over the weekend. Pemberton added that the post was made as a joke and was not intended as a credible threat to the governor. 

Pemberton was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and bond has not been set yet. 

LSU issued a statement saying they are aware of the arrest and that they take "any behavior that threatens that safety of individuals of [their] community very seriously."

News
