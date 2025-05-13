83°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU student arrested after deputies find over a pound of cocaine, $11K at BR apartment
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested an LSU student for possession and distribution of cocaine after finding over a pound of cocaine and over $11,000 at his East Boyd Drive apartment.
Nathan Cole, 20, was booked on multiple drug charges after deputies were told he was selling cocaine at his apartment. Deputies obtained warrants to search his apartment and car.
During the search, deputies found cocaine under a bed, on the bed, on a desk and in pill bottles in the bathroom. They also found guns, baggies, pills and cash.
News
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested an LSU student for possession and distribution of cocaine after finding over a pound of... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fifth graders graduate from school's DARE program teaching them drug safety
-
8-year-old girl in critical condition after she was struck by stray bullet...
-
Siblings arrested after Hammond triple shooting leaves one person dead, toddler hospitalized
-
Drago's announces return to Baton Rouge; new location opening this summer in...
-
70 for 70: Reverend T.J. Jemison