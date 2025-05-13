83°
LSU student arrested after deputies find over a pound of cocaine, $11K at BR apartment

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested an LSU student for possession and distribution of cocaine after finding over a pound of cocaine and over $11,000 at his East Boyd Drive apartment.

Nathan Cole, 20, was booked on multiple drug charges after deputies were told he was selling cocaine at his apartment. Deputies obtained warrants to search his apartment and car.

During the search, deputies found cocaine under a bed, on the bed, on a desk and in pill bottles in the bathroom. They also found guns, baggies, pills and cash.

