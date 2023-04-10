LSU star Angel Reese signing autographs for fans on Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Fans waited patiently in purple and gold to meet their favorite Tiger, Angel Reese.

"I'm so excited to meet the Bayou Barbie," LSU fan Stevie Campagna said.

Reese made an appearance at Dick's Sporting Goods on Saturday for fans in Baton Rouge to get an autograph and selfie with the star player.

"It's crazy how I can impact a community even though I'm not from here. They call me the Bayou Barbie so to be able to embrace that name and have so many people love me here, it's like a second home to me," Reese said.

Reese transferred to LSU nearly a year ago, before setting records and helping lead the team to capturing the first National Championship in program history.

"My biggest thing when transferring, I wanted to bring a championship to Baton Rouge. To be able to come back to the community and sign a few things for people and be able to have people in the community happy, I'm excited," Reese said.

"Tremendous, we watched them all year long, followed them all year long and just happy for the team and happy for the state of Louisiana, Geaux Tigers," LSU fan Bernell Daniels said.

Reese says she is aware of her impact on the sport, drawing a record audience for the National Championship game. Now that she's won, she wants to make a different kind of impact.

"I'm just trying to be as positive as I can and be a great impact for little girls. I mean, just seeing the Semoine moment being able to go back and see when I took a picture with her when I was little, that can be a moment for somebody else when they're older. I just want to make moments and memories for little girls," Reese said.