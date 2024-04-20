LSU softball uses timely hitting to beat UL-Lafayette

BATON ROUGE - The No. 8 LSU softball team got back on track with a 4-2 win against No. 24 UL-Lafayette Tuesday night.

In a rematch of last season's Baton Rouge Regional championship game (which Louisiana won), the Tigers used a two-out-two-RBI single by Ciara Briggs in the fourth inning to take a 4-2 lead.

After allowing a first-inning home run, LSU pitcher Syndey Berzon shut the Rajin' Cajuns down, throwing a complete game while allowing just two runs and seven hits.

LSU travels to Knoxville to play at No. 4 Tennessee on Friday.