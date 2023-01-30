LSU's Randy Onwuasor providing spark for Tigers defense

Graduate transfer Randy Onwuasor might not be putting up offensive numbers like he did a Southern Utah where he averaged 23.6 points per game.

Instead he's gained the confidence from head coach Will Wade on the defensive end of the court that's landed him back in the starting lineup.

He can guard, that's why we got off to a good start," said Wade. I mean they didn't score before the first media timeout because we had Randy in there and he can guard. He got us off to a 6-0 start. He had a good finish on that dunk, if he didn't get in foul trouble he's on his way to a really good game."

Wade went on say he has a ton of confidence with Randy on the floor. This season Onwuasor holds a +26 in LSU's plus-minus category. And, while he's only averaging 14 minutes per-game, the Tigers are outscoring their opponents by 21 points per 100 possessions in those minutes.

"He's just got this savviness to him," Wade said. He's just got an older maturity to him. He played for Tubby Smith at Texas Tech whose one of the best defensive coaches in the country. He's got this same advanced level understanding of defense and defensive concepts and rotations and help."

Don't expect to see any changes with the lineup. Wade said he expects to keep Onwuasor in the starting rotation vs. #19 Auburn this weekend. With his size and strength it gives the Tigers the ability to take the opponents best scorer by creating that physical defensive match-up.