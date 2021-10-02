LSU's Raigyne Louis' emotional journey 5 years and 1,500 points later

Baton Rouge, LA - "Just to have your name called, it's a big oppportunity to play in the big dance. I got one more shot with it so I'm trying to go far this time."

Just minutes after LSU hearing their name called, the Lady Tigers clearing the on campus watch party ready to make a run in March, motivated by their one senior.

"It brings me to tears finding out that everyone is trying to get this for me, but I want to get this for them."

Raigyne Louis' emotional last run at LSU is 5 years and 1,500 points in the making.

With highs like a Sweet Sixteen her freshman year, to the lows of a season-ending knee injury as a junior.

Now the Lady Tigers senior leader is doing everything she can to make for a perfect ending.

"I've been through a lot here, not in a bad way, but just to have the opportunity to play in the NCAA tournament and hear your name called it's a blessing so hopefully we can make this one count."

"You've got a lone senior who has given so much of herself to our team and this university," said LSU head coach Nikki Fargas. "So just making sure that we are doing all that we can and her teammates all that they can but more importantly I know she is going to do everything she can to fight and she's one of those players you wish you could have more of on your team."

One player showing her whole team what it takes to keep fighting and hopefully dancing in March.