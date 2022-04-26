Latest Weather Blog
LSU's Golden Band: Full performance form Zulu 2019
BATON ROUGE - The Golden Band from Tigerland showed off their stuff Tuesday morning in New Orleans.
The band was in the Krewe of Zulu Parade which started around 8 a.m. The parade began on South Claiborne and Jackson Avenue and ends on Broad Street.
The Golden Band led the way for Zulu Queen and LSU sophomore Kailyn Rainey.
There are several other parades in our area set to roll for Mardi Gras. WBRZ will have team coverage throughout the day.
Covington
Krewe of Lyra at 10 a.m.
Lafayette
King Gabriel's Parade at 10 a.m.
Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade at 1 p.m.
Town Square Independent Parade at 2:30 p.m.
Lake Charles
Iowa Chicken Run at 10 a.m.
Second Line Stroll at 1 p.m.
Jeeps on Parade at 2 p.m.
Motor Gras Parade at 3 p.m.
Krewe of Krewes' Parade at 5 p.m.
Krewe of Illusions at 7:30 p.m.
Metairie
Krewe of Arugs at 10 a.m.
Krewe of Elks Jefferson following Argus
Krewe of Jefferson following Elks
New Orleans
Krewe of Zulu at 8 a.m.
Krewe of Rex at 10 a.m.
Krewe of Elks Orleans following Rex
Krewe of Crescent City following Elks
New Roads
Community Center of Pointe Coupee Parade at 11 a.m.
New Roads Lions Club Parade at 2 p.m.
