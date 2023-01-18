LSU's Ed Orgeron introduces new assistant coaches

BATON ROUGE – LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron introduced two new assistant coaches joining the program for the 2017 season.

At a 10 a.m. press conference, Orgeron introduced new wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph and running backs coach Tommie Robinson.

The two men replace Jabbar Juluke and Dameyune Craig who were relieved of their duties last week.

“We appreciate the work that Dameyune and Jabbar did for LSU,” Orgeron said in a statement released at noon. “We wish them nothing but success in the future.”

Juluke and Craig were both appointed to those positions in Feb. 2016.