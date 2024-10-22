56°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU 's defense steps up in win over Arkansas
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers have held steady in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Sunday.
After LSU's 34-10 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night, they are still ranked No. 8.
See the full list below.
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Texas
6. Miami (FL)
7. Tennessee
8. LSU
9. Clemson
10. Iowa State
11. BYU
12. Notre Dame
13. Indiana
14. Texas A&M
15. Alabama
16. Kansas State
17. Boise State
18. Ole Miss
19. Pittsburgh
20. Illinois
21. Missouri
22. SMU
23. Army
24. Navy
25. Vanderbilt
LSU is 6-1 so far this season and 3-0 in the SEC. The Tigers will play Texas A&M next Saturday, Oct. 26 at Kyle Field in Bryan-College Station, Texas. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
News
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers have held steady in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Sunday. After... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenager shot while inside rideshare Sunday night
-
Hearing opens on whether Louisiana's Ten Commandments law is constitutional
-
Mayor-president race tightens significantly, according to recent poll; who leads now, if...
-
Walker Police Chief candidates share plans if elected
-
Neighborhood street swallows delivery driver's car; 2OYS looks into problem on private...