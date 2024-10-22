LSU 's defense steps up in win over Arkansas

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers have held steady in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Sunday.

After LSU's 34-10 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night, they are still ranked No. 8.

See the full list below.

1. Oregon

2. Georgia

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Texas

6. Miami (FL)

7. Tennessee

8. LSU

9. Clemson

10. Iowa State

11. BYU

12. Notre Dame

13. Indiana

14. Texas A&M

15. Alabama

16. Kansas State

17. Boise State

18. Ole Miss

19. Pittsburgh

20. Illinois

21. Missouri

22. SMU

23. Army

24. Navy

25. Vanderbilt

LSU is 6-1 so far this season and 3-0 in the SEC. The Tigers will play Texas A&M next Saturday, Oct. 26 at Kyle Field in Bryan-College Station, Texas. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.