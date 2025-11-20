81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU's campus transforms into hub for global cuisines at Thankful Global Village Fest

BATON ROUGE — LSU's campus became a hub for global cuisines on Tuesday. 

LSU Dining, in partnership with the Global Community Center, held the Thankful Global Village Fest. The event, which has been put on for the past four years, is meant to celebrate the rich cultural tapestry of LSU's community.

Four food tents featured recipes submitted by various global student groups and prepared by LSU Dining chefs. Students were also able to mix their own spices at the spice mini-market, as well as explore coffees and teas from across the globe. 

2 days ago Tuesday, November 18 2025

