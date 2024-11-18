68°
LSU Red Cross club holds free smoke alarm installation event Saturday
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Red Cross student club held a free smoke alarm installation event Saturday in the Easy Town neighborhood of Baton Rouge.
Students, volunteers and staff met at Capitol High School at 9 a.m. to complete a quick training before breaking into teams and setting out on their routes.
For more information on fire safety, check here.
