LSU recruit Derek Stingley wants to continue the DBU legacy
BATON ROUGE- Football is not just a game to Derek Stingley Jr. It is his family's legacy.
With both his father and grandfather having played professionally, the nations number 1 overall recruit, football is all he knows.
His father Derek Stingley Sr., coached in the Arena Football League after his career and brought a young Derek along, who ended up training with his defensive backs.
"He would actually do 1-on-1's with some of the grown guys that I had on my team when I was coaching arena. That's probably why he doesn't panic," said Stingley Sr. "Now against kids his own age, it's like taking candy from a baby."
"Going against those guys, I didn't really think I was going against grown men. I was just guarding them like they were just anybody else.
The Dunham corner has 25 career takeaways, 2 of which came while playing on Varsity as an 8th grader.
With his commitment to LSU, Stingley hopes to be the next corner to continue LSU's legacy of being DBU. Something that caught the eye of former LSU captain and current Buffalo Bill Tre'Davious White who he hadn't met before.
"It just gives him that swell of pride to know that he is a part of something that they built and now it is his turn once he gets there to lead that next group of guys coming in," said Stingley Sr.
"It shows how everyone at LSU, whether they have graduated and moved on, you're still all a family," said Stingley Jr.
