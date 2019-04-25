LSU readies for Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, TN - LSU and Notre Dame continued preparations Monday to face off in the Music City Bowl in Nashville.

City officials welcome the teams to town over the weekend, and presented the teams' head coaches with custom guitars Monday.

LSU will be competing in a school-record 15th straight bowl game when they take on the Fighting Irish Tuesday. The Tigers finished the year with an 8-4 record, while Notre Dame ended 7-5 and were at one point ranked No. 5 in the nation.

The Tigers returned to practice Sunday at Vanderbilt's indoor facility for their last time before the bowl game. LSU is scheduled to walk through LP Field for their usual day-before preps Monday afternoon.

LSU reminded fans attending the game that NFL bag rules will be in effect Tuesday. Nearly all bags will be prohibited except for medically-necessary items, which must be inspected and approved first. Click here for a full list of prohibited and approved bags.

The Music City Bowl is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 30 and will be broadcast on ESPN. The last time LSU faced Notre Dame was in the 2007 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Sports 2's Chris Price and Seth Lewis will have updates from Nashville tonight starting at 4 p.m. on WBRZ News 2.