LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear when he'll return

BATON ROUGE - LSU quarterback Myle Brennan tweeted Tuesday afternoon that his arm surgery "went really well" after a devastating injury once again sidelined his LSU quarterback career.

Surgery went really well. Thank y’all for all the prayers. Gods got me ???? — Myles Brennan (@MylesBrennan) August 3, 2021

LSU confirmed the news on Monday afternoon that the senior quarterback from Mississippi had suffered a "severe" injury to his left arm and would need surgery.

WBRZ Sports was able to learn that Brennan suffered the injury while at fishing camp over the weekend however it is unclear exactly what was happening to cause the injury.

Coach Ed Orgeron confirmed the injury Monday, saying it's unclear when Brennan will be cleared to play again.

“Myles Brennan suffered a severe injury that will require surgery,” Orgeron said. “His timeline is yet to be determined. Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU.”

Typical broken bone injuries take at least 6-6 weeks for recovery, however given the location of this break it could last longer.

Brody Miller of the Athletic reported that Brennan broke the humerus bone in his non-throwing arm.

Brennan was locked in a tight quarterback battle with sophomore Max Johnson going into the 2021 season.

Johnson is now the clear starting quarterback for the Tigers as they prepare to start fall camp on Friday afternoon with their season opener at UCLA approaching on Sept. 4.