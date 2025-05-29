LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26 Deluxe Edition'

REDWOOD CITY, Cali. - The next installment of EA College Football is on the horizon, and this year, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will be featured on one of the covers of the highly anticipated video game.

For his senior season, Nussmeier and a large collection of college players, coaches, and even fans are featured on the "Deluxe Edition" of the game.

Powerhouse Programs. Real World Coaches. Electric Traditions. Experience it all in #CFB26.



Coming July 10. Pre-Order Now

??: https://t.co/PswZmDtrOF pic.twitter.com/FyQjPSTCj8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) May 27, 2025

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith are the cover stars of the standard edition of the video game.

EA College Football 26 releases on July 10 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.