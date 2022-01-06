LSU QB Danny Etling has the toughest job in college football

Baton Rouge, LA - "I feel like playing QB at LSU is one of the toughest jobs in the NCAA. I wouldn't sign up for the job but for Danny to go out and take on the hits every day on and off the field? You just have to admire it."

It's a job most of us will never have but everyone has an opinion on, and as DJ said it's one of the toughest in college football.



Danny Etling, whether you like it or not, gives LSU the best chance to win. That's why Coach Orgeron said he's playing for now and not starting a freshman to get him better for next year.



Yes, Etling and this Tiger offense got off to a slow start Saturday against Arkansas, but he is playing his most confident football with 3 games left in his college career.

I said we believe in Danny and he's going to get it done," said Coach Orgeron, "The first half, it wasn't pretty. It was 7 to 7, went in at halftime, and I looked at Danny and said we believe in you. You're going to get it done. Let's go. He had a tremendous game. We believe in Danny and the positives he brings to the football team. He's one of the toughest guys. He's a silent leader. He wants to win."

"I feel like every week Danny comes in with a lot of pressure on him but he never gives in to it," added teammate DJ Chark. "This week he understood what a lot of people were saying but I feel like the field was just his escape so he could go out and play and do what he does best."

"Danny is always good at putting the blinders on, no matter if he's playing good or bad or indifferent," says his tight end Foster Moreau He's really good at attacking every drive like he would with a game-winning drive."

And even with the tough start on Saturday, Etling finished with more than 200 yards passing and 2 touchdowns.

Coach Orgeron said monday that Etling was hurt before the game but didn't go into any details.

Danny has taken some hits this season being sacked 21 times, but has only turned the ball over twice.



The senior quarterback after the big day against the Hogs now needs just 22 yards to become a top ten passer in LSU football history.