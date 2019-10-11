LSU professor invents new way to detect breast cancer genes using a smart phone

BATON ROUGE: With cancer rising and healthcare obnoxiously expensive this LSU professor Matia Gartia is using his science to find a fix

"So we have created a device which can do genetic Cancer screening at a lower cost," said Matia.

Gartia detects breast cancer using this device, saliva or blood, and a smartphone.

"We hope to achieve all three of these things improve access to, reduce the cost and have a device that is portable and convenient to use," said Matia.

The invention consists of a black box called fluorozen. DNA is placed on a Petrie dish that is inserted in the box and scanned for mutated genes associated with breast cancer. Results are then photographed and printed with a smartphone. This cutting-edge approach is all done for 50 dollars.

"The innovations we have made are how we cut the cost of this testing. So that's why we have used this approach where we basically use a 3D printer to print and also instead of using very a sophisticated detector we use a smartphone to read those results," said Matia.

Gartia hopes to have this device inside every doctor's office when his testing is complete.

"We want to have this device in many primary health care settings so that people have more access to screening right now we know that early detection saves lives," said Matia.

Gartia says the project needs more testing, but he hopes it will be ready by 2020. To learn if you should get tested for the breast cancer gene click here for more information.