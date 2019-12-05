LSU President F. King Alexander being eyed for University of California job

BATON ROUGE - LSU's president is on the shortlist of candidates for one of the top college jobs in all of California.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, LSU' F. King Alexander is among the few candidates being discussed at faculty meetings as the potential next president at the University of California.

“In university life, these calls come in all the time. My colleagues retire and you get phone calls. I’ve got a lot of good friends in California. It’s a great place. But these calls are not anything new," Alexander told WBRZ Tuesday night at an LSU event.

The talks come after the recent announcement by current UC President Janet Napolitano, who plans to give up the job in the summer.

“I worked out there for eight years in the Cal State system. It’s the largest system of higher ed in the country. And I just have a lot of good friends. It doesn't surprise me that my name came up because I know a lot of people out there," Alexander said.

When asked if he's interested in the job, Alexander reportedly remarked that his wife is "fond of the weather in Long Beach" and that he was keeping his options open.

Alexander was later asked by WBRZ if he was open to the positions that are available.

“No, no, everything is great here. I mean look, Joe Burrow’s gonna win the Heisman. We’re on a good roll right now!" Alexander said.

Alexander put his Baton Rouge home up for sale earlier this year, announcing that he was moving to university-owned housing now that his children were grown.

Alexander first took over as LSU's university president in summer 2013.