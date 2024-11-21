47°
LSU Police trying to identify suspect in video voyeurism case at Student Union
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department is trying to identify a person involved in a video voyeurism investigation at LSU's Student Union.
Officials say the incident happened Sept. 20. Images show a person in a white hat, purple shirt and white pants with brown hair.
Anyone who can identify the person is urged to call 225-344-7867.
Image credit to the LSU Police Department.
