LSU Police trying to identify suspect in video voyeurism case at Student Union

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department is trying to identify a person involved in a video voyeurism investigation at LSU's Student Union.

Officials say the incident happened Sept. 20. Images show a person in a white hat, purple shirt and white pants with brown hair.

Anyone who can identify the person is urged to call 225-344-7867.

Image credit to the LSU Police Department.

LSU Police trying to identify suspect in video voyeurism case at Student Union
