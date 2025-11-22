73°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU Museum of Art shows versions of 'Blue Dog' painting painted outside of vet school
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Museum of Art received some help adding new paintings to one of their exhibits.
Animal loves crowded outside of the LSU Vet School to create their own version of George Rodrigue's famous "Blue Dog." The paintings will complement the museum's "Bayou State of Mind Exhibit."
News
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Museum of Art received some help adding new paintings to one of their exhibits. ... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Library turns to community after failed funding proposition
-
In response to Kelly lawsuit, LSU board gives new president authority to...
-
City and parish leaders discuss how de-consolidated government would work
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court hosts fourth annual National Adoption Day
-
GET 2 MOVING: Ariel Silks at Gym Fit in Dutchtown
Sports Video
-
Zachary upsets Denham Springs to advance to the quarterfinals
-
Central beats East Ascension to advance to quarterfinals
-
In response to Kelly lawsuit, LSU board gives new president authority to...
-
LSU soccer advances to Sweet 16 with win over Iowa
-
Ole Miss athletic director says Lane Kiffin decision expected following Egg Bowl...