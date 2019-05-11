LSU mum on Joe Alleva's new job, board members want answers

BATON ROUGE- Friday morning's LSU board of supervisors meeting was relatively uneventful until the discussion turned to athletics, more specifically, the contracts of new Athletics Director Scott Woodward and Head Basketball Coach Will Wade.

Both contracts were approved unanimously, but it's who wasn't on the agenda that got some board members fired up: former Athletics Director Joe Alleva.

“What is Mr. Alleva's term, is he staying for two years, end of contract ? I've heard through the grapevine it might be June. I just want somebody to answer that,” Board of Supervisors member Jack Blossman said.

Last Thursday, LSU said in its own press release, Alleva would be transitioning to special assistant to the president for donor relations, which had some board members puzzled.

Today the university is crawfishing on its own statement.

“Some of the terms that came out initially in the media will not be part of the final deal. We're in the process of finalizing his arrangements right now,” General Council member Thomas Skinner said.

Also at the meeting, Governor John Bel Edwards, speaking on the state of higher education. Also addressing the state of LSU Athletics, he says he hasn't spoken with Alleva since last week's move but has reached out to Woodward. Edwards made it clear he supports the men leading LSU, including beleaguered President F. King Alexander.



“I support the entire team that's in place. I think it's my job to support them and to challenge them, to give them the resources they need to deliver the flagship mission for the state of Louisiana,” Edwards said.

As Friday's meeting wrapped up, so did another chapter in the politically charged world of LSU sports.