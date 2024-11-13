70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU men's basketball pulls away late to beat Alabama State, 74-61

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team is 2-0, but Sunday's win over Alabama State did not come easy.

The Tigers trailed the Hornets 32-26 at the half, and 48-38 with 12:26 left in regulation, but finished the game on a 36-13 run to win 74-61.

Cam Carter led the Tigers with 21 points. Jordan Sears added 18 points and four assists.

LSU (2-0) plays at Kansas State on Thursday, November 14 at 8 p.m.

News
LSU men's basketball pulls away late to...
LSU men's basketball pulls away late to beat Alabama State, 74-61
BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team is 2-0, but Sunday's win over Alabama State did not come easy.... More >>
2 days ago Sunday, November 10 2024 Nov 10, 2024 Sunday, November 10, 2024 6:17:00 PM CST November 10, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days