LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide

BATON ROUGE - LSU star wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is opting out the rest of the season, according to ESPN.

Saturday afternoon in a tweet ESPN writer Alex Scarborough posted that the talented WR will not be playing for the rest of the season starting Saturday, Nov. 29.

 

1 week ago Monday, November 30 2020

