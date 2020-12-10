LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide

BATON ROUGE - LSU star wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is opting out the rest of the season, according to ESPN.

Saturday afternoon in a tweet ESPN writer Alex Scarborough posted that the talented WR will not be playing for the rest of the season starting Saturday, Nov. 29.

LSU star WR Terrace Marshall is opting out of the rest of the season, per a source. He has 10 TDs this season.@JordyCulotta had it first. — Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) November 29, 2020

Hearing from sources Terrace Marshall is leaving the LSU Football team today. He will no longer play his Junior season. #LSU @OTB_ESPN — Jordy Culotta (@JordyCulotta) November 29, 2020

LSU is set to play against longtime rival Alabama Saturday, Dec. 5.